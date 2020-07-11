A Better You! Recalls Belecoo Strollers Due to Violation of Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Fall, Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards (Recall Alert).
The recalled strollers violate the federal Carriages and Strollers standard. A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom and his/her head can become entrapped, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards. The location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, and it can become detached, posing a fall hazard to children.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby stroller and contact A Better You! for instructions on how to receive a full refund including taxes and original shipping cost. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Consumer Contact:
E-mail: belecoorecall@gmail.com
Phone: 800-715-7302
Polaris Recalls Ranger and General Utility Vehicle
Polaris recalls Ranger and General Utility Vehicles due to crash hazard.
The throttle can fail to return to the idle position after the engine stalls and is restarted in gear without switching the key to the off position due to a software problem, causing the vehicle to accelerate suddenly, posing a crash hazard to the user.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contract a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.polaris.com
Phone: 800-765 2747
Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles ATVs Due to Crash Hazard
The throttle lever stop can fail due to damage during shipping, posing a crash hazard.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.polaris.com
Phone: 800-765 2747