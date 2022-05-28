For 30 years a local nonprofit has been helping Rome and Floyd County residents with their most immediate needs. And while they may not get recognition or support that other well known organization gets, Good Neighbor Ministries is there when locals need them most.
The organization’s model is simple. They offer financial assistance in the most dire of circumstances. For example, if a family simply cannon make rent for the month and they’re about to be evicted, they can get some financial assistance for Good Neighbor to make rent. Or if one of their utilities, for example their power, is about to be disconnected for nonpayment, Good Neighbor can help toward the bill.
But they’re not going to just pay someone’s entire rent or all their bills.
“We’re sort of a crisis or emergency ministry,” said Director Pam Clark. “We help Rome and Floyd County residents out financially if they’re falling short. We can’t help out a lot, but we at least can help with that last $50 to help you get something paid so you’re not evicted or your lights don’t get disconnected.”
She said the organization’s biggest requests are for help with rent and utilities such as water, gas and electricity. Just the necessities. They won’t help with a phone or cable bill.
And they also help pay for prescribed medication or let’s say someone gets a new job which has required clothing such as non-skid shoes or work boots. They’ll help with those so the person can go to work.
They also provide kerosene and propane for people who need those things to heat their homes or to cook.
“A lot of people don’t have central heat and air in their homes so we might help get them box fans or heaters,” Clark said.
In addition, they’re also the intake registration for the Bagwell food pantry. A Good Neighbor volunteer is tasked solely with registering people for the pantry.
Covid changed everything
Before the pandemic, services at Good Neighbor Ministries was “first come, first served.” Folks would show up at the office on E 2nd Street, sign in, sit down with an interviewer who would determine how best the organization could help. The person would bring, for example, a power bill, and Good Neighbor would talk to Georgia Power to make sure the family didn’t lose power.
But at the height of the pandemic, Good Neighbor shut its doors as there were no volunteers coming to the office. And other than the director position which is paid, the organization is run by volunteers.
Since its office reopened, however, the process has actually been streamlined. Clark said they’ve not got a new, up-to-date phone system.
“Those needing help can call in, we get their information and we call them back,” Clark said. “We keep a file of everyone we assist. So that if you call and we’ve helped you before we can easily pull up your file and do an interview to see how best we can help you. And if we’ve never helped you before we can start a file.”
Community funded
The remarkable thing about Good Neighbor Ministries is although it primarily gives money to needy families, it gets no funding from the government or from grants.
“We are funded completely by donations from the community and gifts from individuals and about 16 local churches,” Clark said.
For 30 years the Rome community has funded Good Neighbor Ministries, helping to keep its doors open and helping as many families as possible.
“That’s why we hate to turn folks away from neighboring counties but unfortunately we have to do that,” Clark said. “We only help Rome and Floyd County residents because we’re only funded by this community so the money we get goes right back into this community. When you support Good Neighbor, you’re supporting your neighbors.”
So if there are any businesses, individuals or community groups who would like to donate, Clark said as a 501c3 nonprofit, they’ll gladly accept monetary donations which can be made through a button on their Facebook page or simply by sending a check.
The organization would also welcome a volunteer who is tech savvy and able to help with Good Neighbor’s internet and social media presence. They don’t have a web site and with only Clark and 4 volunteers doing everything, it’s tough to keep up a dynamic social media presence, especially given the nature of the work they do.
But as long as the community keeps supporting the organization, Good Neighbor Ministries will keep helping local families in dire situations.
Those needing assistance can call 706-291-0566. The office is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.