Crystal McCord says her photography flourishes because of, not in spite of, her autism.
At 37 years old, Crystal realizes her brain works differently than others’. And that’s perfectly fine. Although many see her autism as a disability, she believes it may have opened up a whole new world to her.
For about six years now, she has used a camera’s lens to as a way capture the world around her even and to find peace when things might seem chaotic.
She especially enjoys minimalism photography in which she finds beauty in simple shapes, color contrasts and patterns.
“I guess that’s just the way my brain works,” she says. “My brain picks up on color contrasts and patterns more easily because of my autism. So those are the things I’m drawn to. I just walk around and my brain will focus on one thing.”
One of her favorite photographs she’s taken shows a stunning blue sky in the background with two bright yellow chairs in the foreground.
“When I saw that, my brain locked on to the contrast,” she says.
Because of her autism, Crystal often has difficulty communicating her thoughts to others. She says she struggles mightily with that. She also has a noise sensitivity.
But when she’s outdoors looking for images and scenes to capture, many of those struggles are diminished. And when she’s outside, the soothing sounds of nature calming to her noise sensitivity.
“Photography helps me,” she says. “I struggle with depression and anxiety because of my autism. But I guess my photography is all about simplicity. it makes me focus on that once scene I’m capturing instead of what’s going on in my head.”
Her photos can be seen at her web site, crystalmccordphotography.com, and those who enjoy them can also purchase a copy of her book, “Minimalism.”
“I’m unable to work due to my autism,” she says. “It’s too difficult for me so photography is my source of income. I hope people enjoy the photos and want to buy them. I suppose I just see the world a little differently and I might see things other people might not even notice.”
Crystal would like people to know that while autism is a disability in some aspects, it can also be a catalyst for wonderful gifts as well.
“I would never have gotten the photos I have without it,” she says. “It’s my unique way of looking at the world. Autism has it’s challenges but that won’t stop me from living my life. There are things I can’t do the way others do them, but I’ll still do it in my way.”
Her dream is to travel out west to photograph the mountains and the deserts and the contrasting landscape. Since being diagnosed with autism she’s also become an advocate for those with autism who may not be able to communicate their thoughts as she can.
“People always highlight the stuff we can’t do,” she says. “But there are so many autistic people who are gifted creatively and who are artistic and talented. Please don’t just focus on the can’t but the CAN. We’re so much more than the label. Look past that and see us for who we are.”
And for those with autism who may be struggling with the desire to pursue a passion and the thought that their disability might hinder that, Crystal says don’t be afraid.
“I would tell a person with autism to not let anyone tell them they can’t do something. Just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t do great things.”