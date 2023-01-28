Barnwell Chapel on the Berry College campus is known for it’s quiet charm.
It’s one of the campus’ many buildings that people love to photograph, with its handsome details and carpentry. But the chapel isn’t just aesthetically pleasing. It bears a rich history for the college as well as the community. Over the years it’s been used as a chapel, classroom, study hall, library, music studio and even a small store.
Its history is being shared by an organization called the Historic Rural Churches of Georgia.
HRCGA was founded in 2012 with a mission to research, document and ultimately preserve historic rural churches across the state. They have photographed and researched hundreds of rural churches across Georgia and documented their findings on a website, hrcga.org. The organization has recruited a group of talented photographers to document these historic treasures and bring them to life through images on the site.
Most of the churches were organized in the 18th and 19th centuries and are located in the rural countryside or in a rural village of less than 2,000 population.
Several Floyd County churches are documented on the site including Barnwell Chapel. We hope to feature more of Floyd County’s rural churches in the future. Our hope is that, like the HRCGA, we can help readers understand and appreciate the historic and cultural value of our rural churches. And perhaps through this appreciation, they can be preserved and remembered.
Here’s what the HRCGA’s says about Barnwell, with photos by Sam Ratcliffe...
We are grateful to Chris Reinolds Kozelle, Director of Public Relations, Berry College for the history of Barnwell Chapel and the story of the renovation. It is a tribute to the college that they are very careful with the preservation of the Berry legacy and that of Martha Berry. This little chapel is a jewel that will be around for many more generations.
Barnwell Chapel, located on the campus of Berry College, was built in 1911 by John Barnwell. He was a local architect who designed several of the Berry school buildings. Over the years it has been used as a chapel, classroom, study hall, library, music studio and a small store. It was built as a wood frame building with a log veneer and therefore the exterior logs are able to be removed and replaced, as they were done in a recent renovation. The chapel has been faithfully restored using logs from the many timber stands on the Berry College campus. The campus, the world’s largest, consists of 27,000 acres. The 2019 renovation was needed because there was serious rotting of logs and other structural issues. In the recent renovation, great care was taken to bring the chapel back to the original design and prevent future structural issues.
Captain John Gibbs Barnwell was originally from Charleston, SC, and prior to being an architect, he had been a sea captain. He had retired to Mt. Alto (near Rome) to read and reflect. He was leader of the Plymouth Brethren, a sect without ministers (MIRACLE IN THE MOUNTAINS, Kane and Henry). Martha Berry had to persuade him to be her architect. He declined initially, but finally decided that it was “the Lord’s work”, and agreed to do it. One story says that she once paid him $100, but later saw him at the post office sending the money to a charity, so she never paid him again. Boys who were students at the Berry School built the chapel, and it was dedicated on 11/11/1911. The chapel has four side rooms that have been used for various functions over the years such as a store, library, music room and a prayer room. One of the rooms is still used as a prayer room. The first 9 years the chapel was open, it had school desks instead of pews.
Be sure to click and scroll the gallery photos below to get more information about this remarkable structure. She will now survive for many more generations.
Visit hrcga.org to find out more about other historic rural churches in Georgia and to submit photos and information you may have.