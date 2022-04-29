The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism invites Rome residents to “Be a Tourist” in your hometown during National Travel & Tourism Week, May 1-7. The week celebrates the value travel holds for the economy, businesses and personal well-being and invites locals to gain the full visitor experience by becoming tourists in their own town.
Sunday, May 1: Sulzbacher Roman Holiday River Tour — Tour Rome’s rivers on The Rolling on the River Sunday Cruise on the Sulzbacher Roman Holiday with local historian Selena Tilly. The river history themed tour will depart at 2 p.m. from the Heritage Park boat dock. Tickets are $15/person and may be purchased in advance at RomeGeorgia.org/RomanHoliday or at one of the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Centers.
Thursday, May 5, Childhood Stories form the Outer Hills with Bob Harris — Join us for a fun storytelling event with Bob Harris, an animated storyteller who will present “Childhood Stories from the Hills”. Bring your chairs, blankets and picnic dinner or snacks as you enjoy these delightfully, entertaining stories on the beautiful lawn of Clocktower Hill! This event is free.
Friday, May 6, Clocktower Painting Party — Create your own Clocktower masterpiece and enjoy “Clocktail drinks” on the deck overlooking downtown Rome with views of the river and of course — the Rome Clocktower. All materials for the painting party will be provided. The painting will be led by artist, Kristi Kent and held on the deck of the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk at 5:30 p.m. 100% of painting proceeds will benefit the Clocktower Restoration Fund in celebration of the 150th Birthday of the Clocktower as well as historic preservation month. Reserve your seat online at: RomeGeorgia.org/Arts
Saturday, May 7, Downtown History Tour — Places of Worship Guests will board the Roman Chariots for a guided tour highlighting one of Rome’s beautiful places of worship. A new location will be featured each month in Downtown Rome. Selena Tilly, Rome Area History Center Director, will share documented historic insights. Tours are held the first Saturday of every month through September and depart from the Rome Area History Center at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org/Tour or at one of the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Centers. All proceeds benefit the Rome Area History Center.
Saturday, May 7, Clocktower Tour — The Rome Area History Center will host a new season of Clocktower Tours to be offered the first Saturday of every month May to September from 12 to 2 p.m. Get the best views of Rome from the top of the clocktower and enjoy seeing stories of Rome portrayed through murals at the entrance to the tower. The self-guided tours of the clocktower are $10, and may be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org/ClocktowerTour. All proceeds benefit the Clocktower Restoration Fund.
Georgia’s Rome Photo Exhibition Finalists — Photos selected for the Georgia’s Rome Photo & Video Exhibition will be announced Monday, May 2 during National Travel & Tourism Week. The exhibition will be juried and will be held June 4 to July 5 at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk 1st Floor Gallery. Prizes and awards will be announced during the opening reception on Saturday, June 4 at 5 pm. Details are at: RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit.
Georgia’s Rome Scavenger Hunts — Are you up for some fun challenges? Put on your walking shoes and head to Downtown Rome for these fun scavenger hunts! You’ll also learn fun facts about Rome’s history while exploring the town. There are 3 total scavenger hunts. Each take approximately 35-40 mins. Two of the scavenger hunts tour Downtown/Broad Street, and one hunt tours the river walk. Stop by a Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center for details or visit: RomeGeorgia.org/Scavenger
Additional recommendations to help locals enjoy being a tourist in their hometown include:
Saturday, May 7, ArtsFest & ArtsFest River Cruises — Stroll through Downtown Rome for a vibrant afternoon of arts, crafts, live music, dining and shopping. The annual event offers a full day of creative fun. River cruises will also be offered at 1 pm and 2:30 p.m. and are a fun way to enjoy all that downtown Rome has to offer. River cruise tickets are $12 and may be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org/RomanHoliday. Entry to ArtsFest is free.
Saturday, May 7, Cave Spring Bacon Fest and Care Show — The annual event will be held from 10 am to 3 pm at Rolater Park and is an opportunity to taste all types of homemade bacon dishes. Admission is $5. It is also a great time to tour the namesake cave located inside the park as well as visit the historic town square.