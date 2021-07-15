Anyone hoping to learn more about those amazing creatures called bats is welcome to attend a free presentation on July 22 at the ECO Center.
The free Speaker Series presentation by Wildlife Biologist Trina Morris of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and guests will learn more about Georgia's bat populations and why these animals are an important part of our ecology.
Plus, they'll be able to see a live bat up close. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The program is free, but space is limited. Register to guarantee your spot by emailing sgrimes@romega.us or calling 706-622-6435.