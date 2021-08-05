Kathy Baird is nervous and a little scared but extremely excited.
She’s about to step out on a limb and that’s never easy to do but she believes it’s for the best.
For the past 30-something years, Kathy has taught ballet at her studio, Baird Ballet in Garden Lakes. That’s where she first started teaching dance. But now she’s moving the studio to Broad Street.
Thousands of students have passed through her doors over the years. But now it’s time for a change, and change doesn’t always come easy.
“I’ve choked up worrying if anyone will come I’m not sure anyone’s coming,” she said. “The jitters are terrible at this point. It’s exciting because I’ll have more to offer. This will make the program grow.”
Baird Ballet is moving to 107 Broad Street, the former location of Dance Works of Rome.
“When it came available I couldn’t pass it up,” Kathy said. “I just felt like this was a thing I needed to do. I needed to take a chance. I think it was God’s way of moving me into a bigger location to expand my dance program.”
Baird ballet offers several ballet classes and Kathy said she wanted to expand on those. She needed more space to do that. Now she can teach multiple classes at the same time. Her studio also offers classes in tap, jazz and contemporary dance.
“And I also have a lady, Toni Guinn, who teaches Dance Trance, a fitness program for adults that includes dance,” Kathy said. “She rents space from me so this will be great for her as well with the bigger space we have now.”
Kathy’s thrilled to be downtown, saying all she has to do in the new space is some cleaning, painting and hanging mirrors and bars. But no big renovations.
The back of the studio also has a lobby that she plans to use as a boutique to sell children’s dance apparel.
“The students are excited about it too,” she said. “There are restaurants and stores around us, they can enter from the front or the back and it’ll just be a completely different feel being over here.”
But one thing won’t change -- Kathy’s love for dance and for sharing that with the community.
“Baird Ballet will always be about sharing a passion for ballet and for dancing,” she said. “I’ve been teaching so long that kids I taught years and years ago now have kids and grandkids of their own who take dance from me. But I still love doing it. Now I’m just going to love doing it in a new place.”