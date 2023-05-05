As sunny weather bathes Rome and Floyd County in warmth, there are a slew of activities and events planned in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week.
The City of Rome has put together a list of activities for individuals and families to enjoy and they range from sight-seeing and selfie-taking to tours on Rome’s rivers.
The week celebrates the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being and invites locals to gain the full visitor experience by becoming tourists in their own town.
The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is gifting free Georgia’s Rome bags to locals who want to participate in NTTW. To claim the free bag, simply post a selfie on social media enjoying a Rome attraction or event with the hashtag #RomeGeorgia from May 6 to May 13. Stop by a Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and show the welcome center staff the tagged post to claim your free bag.
Here are several suggested activities and events to enjoy for creating your tagged selfie:
Saturday, May 6, RoFlo Fest — This art and culture celebration is a free festival in downtown Rome. The family friendly event hosts vendors, sidewalk sales, local musicians and kids’ activities. This event kicks off a season of free events made possible by the generous support of businesses and property owners in downtown. RoFlo Fest River cruises will also be offered at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and are a fun way to enjoy all that downtown Rome has to offer. River cruise tickets are $12 and may be purchased online at Freshtix.com and search “Ro Flo Fest River Cruise.”
Saturday, May 6, Cave Spring Bacon Fest and Car Show — The annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rolater Park and is an opportunity to taste all types of homemade bacon dishes. Admission is $5. It is also a great time to tour the namesake cave located inside the park as well as visit the historic town square.
Rome Braves Games — See tomorrow’s stars today at a Rome Braves game. The Rome Braves will finish out a homestand with Bowling Green on Sunday, May 7 and welcome Asheville for their next homestand on May 9 to run throughout National Travel & Tourism week. There are several promotions planned for the week including a bobblehead giveaways and a T-shirt giveaway. Sundays are also Family Fun Day where kids can run the bases after the game. For details, visit RomeBraves.com
Saturday, May 6, Downtown History Tour — Tour guests will board the Roman Chariot for a guided tour highlighting movie theatres and theatre locations in downtown Rome. A new location will be featured each month in Downtown Rome. Selena Tilly, Rome Area History Center Director, will share documented historic insights. Tours are held the first Saturday of every month through September and depart from the Rome Area History Center at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org/Tour or at one of the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Centers. All proceeds benefit the Rome Area History Center.
Saturday, May 6, Clocktower Tours — The Rome Area History Center will host a new season of Clocktower Tours to be offered the first Saturday of every month May to September from 1 to 3 p.m. Get the best views of Rome from the top of the clocktower and enjoy seeing stories of Rome portrayed through murals inside. The self-guided tours of the clocktower are $12, and may be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org/ClocktowerTour. All proceeds benefit the Clocktower Restoration Fund.
Sunday May 7 & Thursday, May 11, Roman Holiday Riverboat Tours — The Sulzbacher Roman Holiday is Rome’s 40-passenger excursion boat offering public tours geared for all ages. Each tour is unique and offers perspective on how Rome’s rivers have shaped the town’s history. On Sunday, May 7, at 5 p.m., the tour will take you back in time to the 19th century. Historians will narrate Rome’s role in the war while actors and props create exciting reenactments. On Thursday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. the planning department will host a tour of the levee history in celebration of Preservation Month.
Additional recommendations to help locals enjoy being a tourist in their hometown include:
Outdoor Passport — Your free ticket to experience beautiful activities like walking scenic trails and viewing historic sites. Complete all 14 outdoor experiences to fill your Georgia’s Rome passport and claim your free Georgia’s Rome T-shirt. The passport is mobile exclusive with no app to download.
Museums — Rome offers four museums/centers that are currently open to the public.
Chieftains Museum & Major Ridge Home is a historic site where visitors can learn about Rome’s Cherokee history, culture and founding history. Open Wednesday — Saturday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Admission details at Chieftainsmuseum.org
Oak Hill & Martha Berry Museum shares the story Martha Berry and Berry College through tours of the historic home, exhibitions in the museum and award-winning gardens. Open Monday — Saturday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. (last tour begins at 3 p.m.) Admission details and tickets at Berry.edu/Oakhill
Rome Area History Center shares area history starting from early settlements to recent history of Rome and surrounding areas. Admission is free. Open Tuesday — Saturday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Details at: RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org
Rome-Floyd ECO Center allows visitors to view and discover a variety of wildlife that is native to the Northwest Georgia area. Learn about the local ecology; explore local wetlands and learn why it’s so important to protect these natural resources. Admission is free. Open Monday — Friday, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Details at: RomeFloydECOCenter.com
To learn more about area attractions and events in Rome and Floyd County, call 706-295-5576 or visit RomeGeorgia.org.