Rome residents who think their barbecue has what it takes to win, are invited to bring their best barbecuing skills to Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday and Sunday for the Backyard BBQ Bash competition and Dirt Road Festival.
The park opens at 10 a.m. and the public will pay $10 to enter which includes a barbecue sampling bracelet. Sampling bracelet sales end at 1:30 pm. To ensure you get to sample some great barbecue, make sure to arrive at the park before 1:30 pm on Saturday. After 1:30 pm, entry is $5 until the end of the event on Sunday, May 1.
Registration is open at www.rfpra.com/backyard-bbq-bash and the cost is $75 per team. Teams must provide their own meat. First entry includes four event t-shirts, four team member wrist bands and one 20-by-20-foot cook site.
Prizes for the Judges’ Choice are:
♦ 1st place in pork — $300
♦ 2nd place in pork — $200
♦ 3rd place in pork — $100
♦ 1st place in chicken — $300
♦ 2nd place in chicken — $200
♦ 3rd place in chicken — $100
There will be one overall winner which will be decided from points combined in judges’ votes for both pork and chicken. The overall winner takes home $500 and the coveted champion’s belt.
First, second and third place in People’s Choice voting take home trophies and bragging rights.
The cook off and Dirt Road Festival are open to the general public on Saturday at 10 am.
While the cook off is only on Saturday, Dirt Road Festival has activities throughout Sunday, concluding at 4 p.m. A car show is set for Saturday to benefit RFPRA’s special needs summer camp, Camp Goodtimes.