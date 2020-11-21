We came across a copy of The Roman, the Rome High Boys and Girls Schools annual from 1947.
The book once belonged to Ann Salmon of 103 East 9th St. in Rome. Her friends and classmates signed several pages of the book.
Inside this time capsule of sorts we found photos and reminders of a time gone by. Back then there was a Radio Club, a Bible Club, a Typing Club, a Journalism Club, a Photography Club, a Latin Club, A Glee Club, a Wood Carving Club and even a Better Grooming Club.
We wanted to share with our readers a few pages from this remarkable piece of Rome history. We hope you enjoy this little journey back in time to 1947.