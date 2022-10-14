Robert Burke Warren, author of a new book about country legend Johnny Cash, will be signing copies of his new book and performing select Cash songs on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Dogwood Books on Broad Street.
Warren is the author of “Cash on Cash: Interviews and Encounters with Johnny Cash.” He will be signing copies of the book, reading excerpts from the book and performing select Johnny Cash songs from different points in his career, weaving the text and the tunes into an informative, entertaining hour.
“Cash on Cash offers unprecedented insight into one of the most significant American cultural figures of the twentieth century. As an interviewee, Cash was an exemplary communicator to an astonishingly broad spectrum of people: always open and articulate, part friend, part spiritual authority, part flawed hero. Throughout a decades-long career, as Cash took risks, embracing new technologies, formats, and attitudes, he cleaved to a simple, core message of unvarnished truth.
A comprehensive collection of Johnny Cash interviews and feature stories, some widely published and others never previously transcribed, culled from the 1950s through the early days of the new millennium, “Cash on Cash” charts a singular evolution. From hardscrabble Arkansas poor boy to rockabilly roustabout; international fame to drug addiction and disgrace; born again Christian to gimlet-eyed chronicler of spiritual darkness; TV and movie star to Nashville reject; redemption to loss and back again, several times.
Cash’s story, told in his own words, shines unfiltered light on a journey of archetypal proportions that resonates still.
Warren is a published novelist, musician, educator, and journalist based in the Catskill Mountains of New York. His music writing has been published in Vulture, Paste, Salon, the Woodstock Times, Longreads, the Rumpus, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s publications, and the 2006 Da Capo Press anthology The Show I’ll Never Forget.
He will be at Dogwood Books, 231-A Broad Street, on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 2-5 p.m.