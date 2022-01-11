Author Neely Young will be signing copies of his book "Georgia Made" on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Dogwood Books.
The book is called "Georgia Made – the Most Important Figures who Shaped the State in the Twentieth Century" and in it, Nelly, an author and longtime journalist, details the lives of remarkable men and women who "hauled Georgia up from its poor, agrarian roots, making it among the most diversified, prosperous states in the country."
The book was published last October and is a continuation of Young's long-standing interest in Georgia history and historical figures who "fought for freedom and served in the statehouse and White House. They excelled at sports, founded institutions that shaped countless lives and inspired through art and lives lived artfully. They are famous, obscure, colorful, outrageous and saintly, all with fascinating stories and all consequential, sometimes in ways felt the world over."
The individuals covered in the book include Martin Luther King Jr., Jimmy Carter, Ted Turner, Alice Walker, Juliette Gordon Low, “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron and Vince Dooley.
Young is a Cedartown native who graduated from the University of Georgia. In 1968, he joined his family-owned newspaper, the Valdosta Daily Times, working in the photography department.
After leaving Valdosta, he worked in various positions, and as both editor and publisher, for Georgia newspapers in Marietta, Canton, Dalton and Clayton County. In 1986, he became CEO of Morris Newspaper Corporation, which owned and operated 40 newspapers in six states.
He has served as a curator on the Georgia Historical Society and often wrote about historical figures in his columns for Georgia Trend magazine.