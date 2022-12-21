Former Rome resident Harry Musselwhite, whose columns appear regularly in the op-ed section of the Rome News-Tribune, has published a new book.
"A Month of Sundays: The New Mexico Columns" is a collection of columns/essays from Harry Musselwhite's writing with The Rome News-Tribune. Each essay is accompanied by southwestern black & white photography by Musselwhite.
The writing gives readers a glimpse into life in New Mexico through Musselwhite's eyes and is colored by his still strong connections in North Georgia and Rome.
Titles such as San Lorenzo, Water Water Everywhere, The Roadrunner, Pecos Zen, The Lost Highway and Season of Fire give readers a slice-of-life look at Musselwhite's new surroundings.
Here are a few excerpts from the book:
Ernie Pyle -- By the end of the European conflict, Pyle was sick of war, and wanted to return to Jerry and his home on Girard Avenue in Albuquerque. Many felt he was an important part of morale on the home front and even Eleanor Roosevelt personally asked him to do for the men in the Pacific what he did for their European counterparts.
Auto dealerships in the morning -- Just down the street is the Dodge Ram dealership, my current favorite vehicle. I am so tempted to walk down and see what delights might be in store. Perhaps they have an indoor arena and I can watch team roping or bronc riding. Would it be too much to anticipate a singer performing King George Strait's greatest hits for the truck buying public?
The Ditch -- As we cross a small bridge leading into the Dollahite property, a large watergate similar to ones we've seen in rural France sits in the acequia. The water rushes through with zen-like gurgling and we always pause and quietly observe the rushing water. We continue south and see all manner of residences. Of particular note, many homes feature parked recreational vehicles. New Mexicans love to get out into the magnificent land here, and many homes are graced with a large RV ready for the weekend.