Dr. Singh: Taking care of yourself is not being selfish. It is also a reminder that your health and happiness are worth the time and effort. Self-care can include nourishing yourself with regular meals, planned snacks, keeping yourself hydrated, getting to sleep earlier or participating in de-stressing activities. It can also involve doing fun activities that you enjoy.
When you do things for yourself that bring more joy, peace of mind and balance into your life, you start feeling better, have more energy and better cope with daily stressors. Instead of grabbing a candy bar for an energy boost late afternoon, maybe you sip some herbal tea with a planned snack, or you get some fresh air outside and take a walk with a friend. Instead of plopping on the couch to binge watch a show at the end of an exhausting day, hop on your home exercise bike instead while still watching your favorite show.
Though self-care fills you up and can recharge your batteries, how do you make time for something when your day is most likely already overscheduled? Cultivate self-compassion. You are already probably used to taking care of others – your children, a parent, friend or even pets. Now it is time to start treating yourself better, too. Look for daily opportunities. Don’t leave self-care for weekends only and connect with others who share your life passions. Lastly, do not put it off. It will not take long before you begin to see the difference! Enjoy your health!