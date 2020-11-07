A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: I’ve recently been diagnosed with COPD. What can I do to improve my overall health?
Dr. Harsha Banavasi: If you have been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), you will no doubt have questions about how to manage the disease. COPD is a term for two different progressive lung disorders: emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Although each disease affects the lungs differently, the patient will experience the same symptoms with both conditions, including shortness of breath, persistent cough, and fatigue. While your healthcare team will help by prescribing medication and possibly enrolling you in pulmonary rehabilitation, below are a couple of best practices that you can do to improve your quality of life and to keep the disease from worsening.
Avoid Smoking: Quitting smoking is the most important thing you can do to slow the progression of COPD and improve your overall health. It is recommended that you speak to your doctor if you’re finding it difficult to quit on your own.
Healthy Eating: Eat a healthy, balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables, fiber, and whole grain foods. It is advised that you reduce consumption of processed foods and foods that are high in saturated fat, salt, and sugar. It is essential to drink plenty of water each day to avoid dehydration.
The pulmonologists at Harbin Clinic are specifically trained in diseases and conditions of the chest, particularly pneumonia, asthma, emphysema, complicated chest infections and diagnosing lung masses/nodules by biopsy.