A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: I’ve been sneezing, congested and have a scratchy throat. Are these COVID-19 symptoms or seasonal allergies?
Dr. Mary Beauchamp: People don’t often think of allergies during the summer while they’re going to the beach, enjoying a backyard BBQ, or preparing for the school year. Yet, nearly 25% of Americans will experience pesky allergy symptoms this summer and fall, specifically a ragweed allergy.
Ragweed plants are soft-stemmed weeds that grow throughout North America, and they are especially plentiful in the East and Mideast regions. Depending on your exact location, ragweed plants begin releasing small particles of pollen as early as the last week of July and continue through October. When someone has a ragweed allergy, their immune system mistakes the pollen as a dangerous substance and begins to fight. This defense takes the form of irritating symptoms such as sneezing, scratchy throat, runny nose or congestion, coughing or wheezing, and itchy, watery eyes.
There is some crossover of symptoms between ragweed allergies and COVID-19, like a cough and runny nose. But there are a couple of differentiators that are important to keep in mind. People with COVID-19 often suffer from fever, trouble breathing, body aches, severe fatigue, acute loss of taste or smell and possible gastrointestinal problems, all of which are not associated with allergy symptoms. If you get allergies every year, it’s a good rule of thumb to watch for symptoms that are different from what you’ve had in the past.
Ragweed and other fall allergies are nearly impossible to avoid, but there are numerous treatments to help alleviate some of those symptoms. Medications, allergy shots, reducing your time outside, and some food aversions can help relieve irritations. Discuss with an Ear, Nose and Throat physician about which treatments may be best for you.
Keep in mind that it’s possible to have a viral infection and allergies at the same time. If you are experiencing severe allergy symptoms and also indicators of COVID-19, call your doctor immediately.