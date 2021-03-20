A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: How do I curb my mindless eating habits?
Dr. Amar Singh: On average, people make more than 200 decisions about food each day — but are only aware of a small fraction of them. The rest are part of our subconscious mind and may lead to mindless eating. Mindless eating is when we eat with little to no awareness around our food or how full we feel. To curb mindless eating, consider the following three tips.
Be Attentive and Unplug: One way to reduce mindless eating is to limit eating while watching TV, using a computer, or smartphone. Doing this may help decrease the amount of food your body needs to feel full and satisfied. Since everything around us is competing for time and attention, it is often essential to limit distractions to focus on nourishment.
Portion Control: Whether you wish to maintain a healthy weight or reduce mindless eating, eating proper portions is as important as eating the right foods. According to the National Institute of Health, food portions in restaurants have doubled or tripled over the last 20 years. When put into practice, portion control can yield better digestion, balance blood sugar, and reduce eating too fast.
Focus on Ingredients Rather Than Labels: Not all foods labeled as healthy are suitable for the body. As frequently as possible, it is important to pay attention to the ingredients in food, such as “sugar-free”. Food labels provide information on what you are putting into your body and if it is healthy. As a result, this may assist you in minimizing mindless eating.
The internists at Singh Internal Medicine specialize in customizing weight management programs for our patients that help to create healthier habits, reduce the risk of chronic health problems, reverse disease and improve health by addressing excess weight as a chronic disease.