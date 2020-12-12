A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: How can I manage or even eliminate chronic pain?
Dr. Rita Mezzatesta: At some point, particularly during our adult lives, most people experience bouts of chronic pain. Chronic pain is pain that persists after an injury or surgery where the source is hard to determine. Acute pain can develop into chronic pain for a number of reasons. Once these reasons have been determined through a medical evaluation, treatment can focus on reducing the pain and improving mood and function. To best manage and possibly eliminate chronic pain, below are a few tips to apply to your daily life.
Maintain a healthy weight. Staying fit is one of the most important recommendations for avoiding chronic pain. Eating a well-balanced diet filled with fruits and vegetables and low in processed foods can aid in maintaining a healthy weight.
Practice stress relief for back pain relief. Stress tends to make chronic pain worse. To reduce stress, when possible, avoid over-scheduling your days and try to take time to enjoy life with hobbies and other uplifting interests.
Exercise your core. The muscles in your abs and back play a critical role in supporting the lower spine. To strengthen them, try practicing exercises that encourage sitting upright.
