ArtsFest takes place on Saturday and will feature a variety of arts, crafts and activities scattered throughout downtown Rome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 55 artists and crafters will display and sell items such as pottery, handmade jewelry and home decor.
Local nonprofit organizations will offer family activities including make-your-own crafts, painting, cornhole and facepainting. The YMCA will offer yoga at Bridgepoint Plaza at noon.
Families are also encouraged to bring their dogs to the event for a paw portrait activity with The Sweet Cocoon. Java Joy will offer tie-dye t-shirts for sale in addition to coffee.
Some of the nonprofit groups participating will include Habitat for Humanity, Haven Health, Alton Holman Heritage Arts, The Sweet Cocoon, Compassionate Paws, Shakespeare Festival, Boy Scouts, PFLAG of Rome, Java Joy, and the Rome Area Council for the Arts.
Local musicians will be performing throughout the day, all along Broad Street. Savannah Crabbe, Gene Ingram, Fischer Lord, and Jason Lyles will play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. LoDown, Phil Helton, Wade Forrester, and AJ Pierce will play from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Sulzbacher Roman Holiday riverboat is offering trips along Rome’s rivers at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and depart from the Heritage Park boat dock. Purchase tickets online at www.downtownromega.use/events/artsfest
Many downtown businesses will be offering sidewalk sales and specials throughout the day.
Broad Street will not be closed to traffic. Free all-day parking is available at the 4th Ave Parking Deck. The event is pet-friendly.