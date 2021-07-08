Floyd Medical Center is providing a free art therapy class for teens.
The class meets every Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Floyd Behavioral Health Center.
The class is free and provides teens the opportunity to express their own emotions through the artistic process.
This group is beneficial for teens who may be dealing with depression, anxiety, stress, self-esteem issues, interpersonal relationship conflicts, learning problems and eating disorders.
A certified counselor will lead the group and all materials are provided.
“Art therapy allows for those with a variety of different issues and lives to come together to say with art what they sometimes cannot put into words,” said Christy Waters, NCC, M.Ed, a therapist with Floyd Behavioral Health who leads the support group. “Members take open-ended prompts and turn them into an expression of their inner self, making it possible to bridge the gap between their inner experience with their outer self and provide a way to express it to others in a way that can be easily understood and make sure everyone feels heard.”
Registration is not required for this class. No artistic skills are needed.
For additional information, call 706-509-3500.