Here are a few arts-related events coming in the next few months. Due to health and safety restrictions, it’s recommended that readers check with event organizers in case information has changed.
Karaoke / Open Mic Night at the Moon Roof Bar: Every Tuesday, sing Karaoke or sing along, let singing bartender Luke entertain you. Open Mic format is also welcome. The bar will serve its full dinner menu as well.
Summer Paint Party at Studio Siri: Need a little creativity in your life? Join the fun every Thursday in July. Studio Siri (1205 Dean Ave.) is offering a Thursday Paint Party open to anyone (limited seating). Kids Party is from 2-4 p.m. and adults sip-n-paint (BYOB) from 6-8 p.m. All materials and instructions included. Paint theme will vary every week. No special talent needed. Tickets are $35 and are available through the event Facebook page by searching “Summer Paint Party.”
Collage Quilting at The Stitchery: One of our most popular classes is back on the calendar. Collage Quilting is so fun and creative. Collage is a technique borrowed from the fine arts world and in quilting it is paired with applique to create unique creations that take advantage of print fabrics and imagination. Join us for this class on July 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to learn the process. Tickets are $45 and are available online at www.thestitcheryrome.com.
DIY Youth Summer ARt Sessions: Our ARt Camps will give you (and your kiddos) a well deserved break from the “new” norm. 4 Days, 5 DIY projects; morning and afternoon sessions; smaller classes (max 10 per session); snacks will be provided. Tickets available online at www.arworkshop.com. Use code SUMMER15 to save $15. AR Workshop Rome is located at 411 Broad St. Next session begins Monday, July 13.
AR Workshop Summer Camp: Join us at AR Workshop Rome for creative and crafty Summer ARt Camps. The next session begins Monday, July 13. These summer camps are $175 per registrant, and run from Monday-Thursday. Our camps are designed for girls and boys, ages 7-14. Kids will create 4 DIY youth projects and a DIY camp t-shirt over the course of the camp. Participants will be able to customize and choose their project paint colors from our decor line of paints.
We also offer an optional Friday half-day camp. Check our calendar to register. Kids are encouraged to bring a snack and drink to enjoy during breaks. AR Workshop Rome is located at 411 Broad St.
Booth Photography Guild Exhibition Opening Reception: Join members of the Booth Photography Guild on Aug. 29 for the official exhibition opening of the Booth Photography Guild Annual Exhibition in Borderlands Gallery. The reception will take place from 3-4 p.m. At 4 p.m., the exhibition awards will be presented in Bergman Theatre. The museum is located at 501 N Museum Drive in Cartersville.
Running Water Powwow:
The 31st Annual Running Water Powwow Cherokee Homecoming and Ripe Corn Festival is scheduled to take place at Ridge Ferry Park Sept. 5 and 6. The event will honor the memory of Ann and Doug Cook and Cathy Stout. Gates open each day at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.