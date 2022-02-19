Xaivier Ringer poses next to the sign introducing “We Been Here,” a new exhibit of work by Black artists. The exhibit is now on display at Kingfisher Art Co. Ringer is one of the curators of the exhibit as well as an exhibiting artist.
Xaivier Ringer poses next to the sign introducing “We Been Here,” a new exhibit of work by Black artists. The exhibit is now on display at Kingfisher Art Co. Ringer is one of the curators of the exhibit as well as an exhibiting artist.
contributed
Mawi’s Banquet by Yvonne McKoy is just one of the works by Black artists that will be on display at Kingfisher Art. Co. through March 2.
An exhibition in celebration of Black History Month is now open at Kingfisher Art Co. in downtown Rome. An opening reception takes place today from 6-8 p.m.
This show is made possible through collaboration from black Georgia artists, working across various mediums, presenting a colorful array of perspectives and interpretations of black existence. It’s curated by Amanda Banks, Xavier and Rosemary Ringer.
The exhibit features art by Bonita Martin, Carrington Ware, Rich Brown, Sherri Richards, Sylvia L. Smith, Zachary James, Francois Edison Montero, Xaivier Ringer, Kadesh Wyche, EL Chisolm, Ian Thacker, Yvonne McCoy, Dylon Ramsey, Lois Cato-King, Amanda Banks and Jessica Scott-Felder.
One of the curators and exhibiting artists, Xaivier Ringer, posted to social media that the exhibition explores the idea that Black art is “vast, deserving and non-homogenous.”
“Individual experiences of Blackness are diverse, playful, political, deep and seek child-like joy,” she wrote. “Black art doesn’t always have to be saying something. Black art is here, We Been Here, we are here, and we exist in all the glory, challenge and triumph, of the Black human experience. The show is made possible with collaboration from Black artists local to Georgia, working across various mediums, who present a wide array of perspectives and interpretations of Black existence. Their beauty, joy, gender and power.”
The Gallery is located at 7 E. 2nd Ave. and is open Thursdays-Saturdays noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays 5-8 p.m., and by appointment. Closest public parking is located next door behind the Harvest Moon Cafe, 223 E 1st St., or at the Suntrust Bank property located at 100 E 2nd Ave, along with downtown street parking.
To schedule an appointment, call or text Cameron at 404-310-8910.