Local artist Siri Selle wants to keep the community’s budding artists inspired and supplied during their time at home.
She’s come up with a fun and colorful way to bring art to many locals who can’t get to an art class or go out to buy supplies.
Selle, known for her paintings as well as her art studio, Studio Siri, is always coming up with ways to bring art to various parts of the community. Just in time for Easter she’s creating fun, personalized Easter Art Baskets.
“I am so excited Easter is just around the corner and I have a wonderful Easter basket I’m preparing for anyone who’s interested in art,” Selle said in a YouTube video promoting the project. “It’s for any age — boys, girls, teens and adults.”
The baskets are geared toward artists of all ages and contain a video link to her art lessons, supplies, an art lesson gift card as well as Easter goodies, puzzles and other items tailored to the buyer.
Each basket costs $85 and is delivered free to Rome residents. Orders can be made at www.studiosiri.com by filling out a few pieces of information.
“We wanna help you make Easter a little bit more fun,” Selle said.