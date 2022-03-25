Organizers of a recent Downs Syndrome awareness event couldn’t have asked for a better day to welcome dozens of local families to Swerve last Saturday.
The warm sunshine added to the fun and festive atmosphere at Swerve, a creative and eclectic studio offering a variety of art events, parties, classes and workshops. On March 19, the studio was packed with families there to celebrate community members with Down Syndrome as well as raise awareness.
Tiffany Fuller stood in front a large panel of colorful art and black and white photographs. The artwork was hers and the photos of local children were taken by photographer Kate Walton.
“This series is called “Affirmation,” Fuller said about the blue and yellow prints. “Blue and yellow are the colors of Downs Syndrome awareness and I made this collection for the month of October which is Down Syndrome Awareness month.”
Fuller is a teacher at West End Elementary. Her 31 prints were originally posted to social media. Now, this current exhibit which partners her prints with stunning photographs of children with Downs Syndrome, is a way of letting people see past a disability.
“I don’t believe ‘disabled’ is a bad word,” she said.
Fuller’s son Quentin has Down Syndrome. He is 19 months old and she wants people to see him for who he truly is.
“My job as a teacher is to be inclusive and to teach empathy,” she said. “I feel like with Quentin I have an even bigger duty to prepare a way for all kids including kids with disability.”
The event was sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta and included Java Joy, a company that provides meaningful employment for adults with disabilities. Fuller said she was excited to have Java Joy at the event because people could see that there opportunities for people with Down Syndrome including employment.
Daniel Faust was a special guest at the event, representing the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta. Faust has Down Syndrome and said he was excited to see so many people at the Rome event, not because it served him but because it allowed him to serve others.
“An event like this is all about serving my neighbor,” he said. “I want people to see that it’s all about love. Love people. Accept them for who they are and treat them the way you want to be treated.
Faust said the creative aspect of the art and photos at the event were especially significant to him since he himself drew when he was younger and his writing has been published.
Swerve’s Holly Chaffin said she was happy to help host the event and recognizes the power of art to heal and bring awareness. The studio has always been open to a variety of events and gatherings.
“I wanted to celebrate Tiffany’s wonderful series she had posted on Facebook to validate and encourage her artistic vision,” Chaffin said. “They just made me smile and opened my heart. At Swerve we believe in the healing power of art not just on a personal level, but also the impact it can have on a community level. And to see so many people in our community come out to support this event makes that impact apparent.”