After almost a year of delays due to the pandemic, Superstars Fan Fest Wrestling Convention returns to Rome on April 24.
The event will take place at KLT Arena on Shorter Avenue and will be headlined by a Four Horsemen reunion with Rome’s own WWE Hall of Fame member Arn Anderson, along with Tully Blanchard, Barry Widham and James J. Dillown.
Also scheduled to appear are Lex Luger, WWE Hall of Fame members Ricky Steamboat, Sgt. Slaughter, Tony Atlas, Missy Hyatt and Bill Eadie as The Masked Superstar.
Tickets are on sale now online at www.superstarsfest.com starting at $15. Tickets include admission to the convention as well as a seat at Superstars Live! featuring Indy wrestlers from throughout the southeast alongside legends from the past.
Fan Fest will take place at KLT Arena, 2561 Shorter Ave., on Saturday, April 24 from 2-6 p.m.
Superstars Live! belltime is 7:30 p.m.
Masks will be required while walking around the arena but may be removed for photos.
Tickets are limited due to the event space. Organizers encourage those interested to buy tickets early.