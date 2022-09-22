Armuchee Community, for the first time in three years, on Saturday, Sept. 24 we will resume hosting our annual marching band competition on the campus of Armuchee High School.
We anticipate 2,000 students and 2,000 - 4,000 directors, bus drivers, chaperones, and spectators on our campus. This event is massive in numbers, scheduling, planning, etc. and will conclude with a performance by Armuchee High School followed by the University of West Georgia.
If any staff member is willing to come in and help during the day to document hours (in case we have days that we miss due to weather), please email sbates@floydboe.net. You don’t have to work all day, but you certainly can. Our busy times are 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., but we’ll be on campus from 6 a.m. - well past midnight. Any help you can provide would be appreciated.
The entire campus of Armuchee High School will be closed to any and all people starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. We will utilize the entire campus of Armuchee High, the parking lot at Northside Church, and the parking lot at Thornton Recreation Center.
We hope you’ll come and help make this an amazing event for our students. We’d love to have you help out, but if you can’t help, we would love to have you come out and support each of the four high schools in Floyd County perform.
Please note, there are no entrance passes into this event as it is a fundraiser for the band program at Armuchee High School.