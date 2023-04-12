Rome residents who want to enjoy the beauty that only spring at Oak Hill provides can do so for free on Saturday, April 15.
Beauty and history come together in this unique space that can now be enjoyed by community members and out-of-town visitors at no cost.
Oak Hill, the historic home of Martha Berry, as well as The Martha Berry Museum will host a free community day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15. The event will give guests the chance at all-day access to the home and the museum for free.
“If you always drive by our gates but have never stopped to visit, Community Days are a great way to learn about and experience all Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum has to offer,” said Allison Moore, Director of Community Engagement & Education at the museum. “We hope you will come out and enjoy spring at Oak Hill.”
Built in the 1880s, Oak Hill is the Greek Revival mansion and childhood home of Martha Berry, later becoming her adult residence and altered to her personal taste. The home was gifted by Martha Berry to the schools and remains intact as she left it in the 1930s. The estate also features the Original Cabin, award-winning gardens, the Walkway of Life and additional trails, and the Christopher Browning Pavilion.
Guests on April 15 will have access to Oak Hill, the gardens, the museum, the Waterflames & Walking on Water exhibition, the New Creation film as well as an art activity inspired by the current exhibit.
In addition to the exhibition, the museum contains multiple galleries showcasing the life of Martha Berry and the history of Berry College.
The Berry College Timeline Exhibition tells the history of The Berry Schools’ development from the first Sunday school held in the Berry family’s playhouse to a 27,000 acre, four-year Liberal Arts College. Also on display is the On a Personal Note exhibit, which features many of Martha Berry’s personal writings and belongings.
The property is located at 24 Veterans Memorial Highway in Rome.