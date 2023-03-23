Disney’s “Encanto” is the movie featured in a special singalong version at the DeSoto Theatre on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are just $5 and proceeds support the mission of RIFF and renovations at The DeSoto Theatre.
Doors open at 2 p.m., there is a costume contest at 2:45 p.m., and the movie follows immediately afterward.
Concessions will also be on sale.
“Why a singalong? Aside from the health benefits well-documented by organizations from the BBC to the Chicago Tribune, it promotes a sense of community,” said Leanne Cook, executive director of RIFF. “Singing together relieves stress, improves your mood by releasing endorphins and even helps regulate blood pressure. And ‘Encanto,’ with lyrics by the masterful Lin-Manuel Miranda (of Hamilton fame), is one of the most fun singalongs.”
According to Disney Studios this movie is the “tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Columbia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.”
“Another reason we selected this movie is because parts of the songs and dialogue are in Spanish,” said Seth Ingram, creative director of RIFF. “The Northwest Regional Commission tells us that Spanish is the second-most spoken language in this area, and more than 12% of all the people in Floyd County consider themselves ‘Hispanic’ according to the most recent US Census. We also know from research that positive representation in media increases self-esteem and confidence in all people — especially children. We are reflecting and celebrating the growing diversity of our region by showing Encanto.”
Aside from the movie, other fun activities include a costume contest divided by age and decided through crowd applause. Winners will receive a RIFF gift bag with a t-shirt and fun surprises inside. Another draw will be an Encanto castle backdrop where everyone can take their own enchanted photo.
According to Cook, tickets are selling briskly.
“We have sold nearly 200 tickets, and with an accessible price like $5 for such a fun, healthy event we hope to have a full house.”
Tickets can be purchased through a link on www.riffga.com or www.thedesoto.org.