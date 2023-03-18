On April 13, a few Rome residents will have a ton of pressure to perform.
Jeb Arp, Courtnay Griffin, Ana Marie Kirk, Jeff McEver, Sheriff Dave Roberson, Jeremy Salter, Dr. Kyle Carney and Corey Townsend will be put the test to find out if they’re smarter than a third grader.
The event is a fundraiser for the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth and it’s their rendition of the popular television show “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” with host Jeff Foxworthy.
This local event will have the adult contestants answering trivia questions against actual third graders from Rome City Schools, Darlington, Floyd County Schools, Berry College Elementary and Middle School, Montessori School and Unity Christian School and Georgia School for the Deaf.
“We’re really excited to do something different,” said LaDonna Collins, Executive Director of the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth. “We wanted to do something that would bring the community together. It’s going to be exciting and bring awareness about the third grade reading proficiency.”
The students who’ll be pitting their smarts against the adults are:
Camille Thornante and Ciaran Spates from Berry College Elementary
Frank Stegall and Tessa Leezer from Darlington
Sebastian Velis from Pepperell Elementary
Corban Abernathy from Model Elementary
Abagail Rogers and Dhiren Kanthala from Montessori
Emmett Mink from East Central Elementary
Norah Hammond from West End Elementary
Keller Oates and Wyatt Fincher from Unity Christian
Collins said the fundraiser supports the Commission which is a collaborative organization that’s been working in the community for 34 years.
“The community calls on us for many things,” she said. “We help families pay for rent, utility, clothes, book bags and extra curricular activities. One of the things we focus on is strengthening the family bond. One way we do this is to pay for children to be able to participate in activities that they may not be able to otherwise.”
The organization also partners with Rome Little Theatre to host Kids Night Out so local kids can attend a live stage performance. The Commission also presents the Teen Maze each October. More than 2,000 freshmen from local schools are brought to Georgia Highlands College and they go through a maze where they experience barriers that prevent high school graduation.
The commission also provides funding for school book fairs and sets up book nooks in local barber shops and salons, stocking them with new and culturally diverse books for kids to read and provides incentives to read those books.
Are You Smarter Than a 3rd Grader will take place April 13 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. The emcee for the evening will be Mary Hardin Thornton.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 5 and up. Admission is free for families of student participants. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com
Jeb Arp, Assistant Principal at Garden Lakes Elementary, said he’s certainly excited to give his time and efforts to support the Commission on Children and Youth but admits he’s nervous as well.
“I’m a little nervous about being on stage and competing against students,” he said. “When I was in third grade I would have loved to compete against my teachers. It’ll be pretty embarrassing at school the next day if I don’t do well.”