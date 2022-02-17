chili

After a two-year hiatus, The AIDS Resource Council’s annual Chili Party makes its return.

The event will take place on Feb. 26 from 6-9 p.m. at Selman’s Country Store, 4512 Martha Berry Hwy.

There is a $25 suggested donation but any donation is appreciated. The party will include drinks, various homemade chilis, assorted desserts and a silent auction of works by local artists.

The event is a fundraiser for the ARC which is a local nonprofit that provides HIV/AIDS education, resources and services to Rome and Floyd County as well as the Northwest Georgia region.

