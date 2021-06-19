Area residents are invited to a one-week archaeology-themed adventure workshop at Tellus Museum in Cartersville.
The workshop runs June 21-25 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Led by Megan Kilgore, a 5th year anthropology Ph.D. candidate at Emory University and assisted by Tellus Science Museum educators, the workshop is open to participants 8+ years old. They will learn to think like an archaeologist through activities such as a mini excavation, artifact analysis, and basic stone toolmaking. Participants will also explore the Weinman Mineral Gallery and learn the history of the indigenous peoples of Georgia.
Children who sign up for the workshop will also have the opportunity to participate in Kilgore’s dissertation research on how children learn to make stone tools. Enrollment in the study is not required for enrollment in the workshop. Email Kilgore at mbeney@ emory.edu for more information regarding the research study.
REGISTRATION
Adults who wish to follow with the workshop must purchase an Archaeology Adventure Ticket.
Siblings without an Archaeology Adventure Ticket may not follow with the workshop.
Adults and siblings are welcome to self-tour during the program with general admission or use our optional drop-off/pickup service.
OPTIONAL DROP-OFF / PICKUP
Archaeology Adventure Week offers optional drop-off / pickup for children ages 8 – 17 years old.
Parents are required to sign a waiver on the first day of the workshop if they wish to drop-off children ages 8-17 years old or self-tour during the workshop with general admission.
Drop-off is at 9:30 a.m. and pickup is at noon.
Please complete the drop-off / pickup contact information when prompted during registration or select N/A if an adult chaperone will be attending the workshop.
Visit online at tellusmuseum.org/our-events/archaeology-adventure-week-june-2021/ to register.