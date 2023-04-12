Jazz Ensemble and Steel Drum Band
Berry College’s Jazz Ensemble and Steel Drum Band “Berry Breeze” will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in the Bell Recital Hall at the Ford Complex. The concert is free and open to the public.
The Steel Band will open the evening with traditional steel pan music and the 80’s classic “Take on Me”. The Jazz Band will perform Duke Ellington’s “Portrait of Louis Armstrong”, followed by an Afro-Cuban masterpiece “Sofrito.” They will close with the “West Side Story Suite” by Leonard Bernstein arranged for the Buddy Rich Big Band.
Sacred Space Choir Concert
The Berry College women’s and men’s choir will present the Sacred Space Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
The concert will be in historic Frost Chapel and will celebrate the building by highlighting its location and acoustics through music.
The program will include arrangements of folk songs from Appalachia, Africa, and Taiwan, plus spirituals and texts by Hildegard von Bingen. Director of Music Education, Stefanie Cash, will be directing Berry Women’s Choir and Paul Neal, the Director of Choral Activities, will be directing Berry Men’s Choir.
This event is free and open to the public.
Annual Student Honors Show
The Berry College Annual Student Honors Show will exhibit students’ artwork as selected by an acclaimed artist.
The featured work was developed by students in their respective art courses. The work was selected by visual artist Sandra Trujillo, who will give a juror’s talk to discuss her selections and highlight the artwork she considers worthy of special recognition. The exhibition will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 in the Moon Gallery and the juror talk will take place at 5 p.m.
Wind Ensemble spring concert
Berry College’s Wind Ensemble will present their spring concert at 7 p.m. April 20 in the Bell Recital Hall at the Ford Auditorium.
The concert is directed by Assistant Professor of Instrumental Music Education Alyssa Grey, is free and open to the public.
“Spring Into Dance”
The Berry College Dance Company will host their annual spring concert “Spring Into Dance” at Sisters Theatre.
There will perform over three days: April 21 at 7 p.m., April 22 at 2 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10.
The concert will celebrate the dancers’ ability to communicate stories and ideas with the audience and will feature a variety of genres. Both faculty and students have contributed to the choreography. For more info about the dance program at Berry, please visit https://www.berry.edu/academics/majors/dance/
Berry Singers and Dance Company present Menotti’s “The Unicorn, Gorgon and Manticore”
The Berry Singers will present the work of famous Italian American composer Gian Carlo Menotti alongside featured artists from the Berry College Dance Company.
The performance will be at 7 p.m. April 22 in the Bell Recital Hall at Ford Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.
The groups are performing Menotti’s “The Unicorn, Gorgon and Manticore” which depicts the life of a poet with mythical pets. It is a one act choral opera that features a live chamber orchestra and is scored for a chorus, 10 dancers and nine instruments. The program is directed by the director of choral activities, Paul Neal, and the visiting assistant director of dance, Sara Pecina.