Even amid a pandemic there are those who cook good food, eat good food and yes, they photograph good food.
Apocalypse Chow is a local social media group that started in the early days of the coronavirus quarantine and shelter-in-place regulations.
“I noticed that even though the restaurants were shutting down, people in Rome were still eating great food,” said the group’s founder Jeremy Smith. “Local friends kept posting fantastic and delicious-looking images of the food they were making, and in many cases what they were posting rivaled, matched, and sometimes surpassed professional food stylists. It takes a lot of work to make food, and it takes a lot of skill to take a good picture of it, and it takes a lot of love to make it all taste good. Apocalypse Chow is a tribute to that work and that skill and that love.”
On the group’s Facebook page is a food lover’s dream. Members post photos of their culinary creations, discuss recipes and cooking techniques. Most of the members are from Rome and surrounding areas, but the page’s popularity is far reaching and there are even members who are chefs in Kentucky, Washington and even as far away as the United Kingdom.
Recently the group began hosting an online contest open to all its members to see who could post the most beautiful images of videos of food they’ve made at home.
“We are holding a bracketed series of matches that will be decided by votes,” Smith said. “What’s at stake is of course bragging rights, $50 in cash, and the prestigious Golden Turkey Leg Trophy.”
In addition, the winning dish will be the cover shot of June issue of the group’s Apocalypse Chow Monthly magazine.
“We don’t really have a magazine but I like to mock up a magazine cover to highlight some of the more awesome pics,” Smith said.
Second place gets $25.
“What started out as a sorta tongue in cheek has turned into a pretty serious food competition,” Smith said. “The contestants are really taking this seriously, making plans and formulating strategies and filling out handicap charts and so forth. And they should be taking it seriously. There are more than one food network veteran in this contest, and they want that (trophy) as much as anybody. Honestly, though, I think it will go to a local chef. These guys are fierce.”
But there’s also a branch of the competition for those who aren’t blessed with cooking skills. For those who can’t compete for the Turkey Leg because they can’t cook, there’s a chance to win the Golden Spork trophy and $25 in cash. That goes to whoever can post the best photo of takeout food from their favorite restaurant.
“The perfect Golden Spork entry shows some delicious takeout from and pays homage to your favorite restaurant and will require no cooking skill at all,” Smith said. “Second place gets $15.”
Although the competition has already started, Rome residents interested in being a member of the group and seeing the photos and videos from each round of competition, can search “Apocalypse Chow” on Facebook and request membership into the group.
“Voting and commenting on the dishes are open to the public,” Smith said. “This particular competition is closed to new participants but look out for more competitions in the future. Some of our members are even planning to do a live version of this competition right here in town.”