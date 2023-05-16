This Tudor revival on E 3rd Street is just one of the homes on the upcoming #ThisPlaceMatters Historic Home Tour taking place May21. All the homes featured on the tour are adjacent to the Rome Clocktower.
Andy Edwards
This lovely craftsman on E. 3rd Street is another stop on the tour. Tickets are $35.
The Rome Area Heritage Foundation will host its fourth annual #ThisPlaceMatters Historic Home Tour on Sunday, May 21, from 1-4 p.m.
The theme of the 2023 fundraiser is “Views of the Clock,” and will feature five homes in the Between the Rivers Historic District in locations surrounding the City Clocktower. The event is presented each year in recognition of National Preservation Month.
“We are excited to bring back RAHF’s most popular event to the area where both Rome’s story and the tour series itself really all began,” said Jeb Arp, RAHF co-president. “The event has become synonymous with a Sunday afternoon where history buffs and architecture enthusiasts unite to celebrate preservation heroes and their projects, while also investing back into our community.”
The downtown tour of homes fundraiser will feature a variety of residences, each with their own unique character, charm and history, affording attendees the rare opportunity to explore historic properties and their surrounding grounds. A variety of architecture will be showcased in the heart of Rome, from shingle style and Tudor revival to craftsman residences, a 1940s brick bungalow, as well as two completely-renovated condominium units.
The ticketed event also includes entry into the City Clocktower itself, which will be open for official tours.
Tour tickets are limited and can be purchased online for $35 each. Each ticket includes a one-year RAHF membership. Entry into the tour is free to all current and renewing RAHF members, but RSVP is requested and strongly encouraged. Attendees will be able to pick up their tour wristband, guide and a map at the corner of East 4th Avenue and East 3rd Street from 12:45 — 2 p.m. on the day of the event. At that time, any unsold tickets that remain will also be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the tour will benefit RAHF’s local preservation initiatives, including restoration efforts of the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters’ Ruth and Naomi House in North Rome.
For additional information and to purchase tickets for the tour of homes fundraiser, visit RomeAreaHeritageFoundation.org and follow RAHF on Facebook and Instagram.