As homeowners across Rome start decorating for the holidays, many turn to vibrant colors of the season.
For many, there’s one sure way to bring a pop of color into their homes and that’s with one of the most iconic flowers of the season, the poinsettia.
The Junior Service League of Rome is selling red, pink and ivory poinsettias this year and each purchase helps support thousands of local school children.
Every year, JSL members sell hundreds of brightly colored poinsettia plants, and many Rome residents aren’t aware of just how much the plants mean to the community.
“This past year we made about $16k from the poinsettia sales and put that toward League for Learning,” said JSL’s Public Relations Chair Megan Otwell. “Through that program we buy school supplies for students in all of our local schools including elementary, primary and middle schools.”
Through the League for Learning program, local schools give the JSL a list of much needed items for students, such as as crayons, pencils and notebooks — things that are absolutely necessary but that many of the kids may not be able to afford. Thanks to Rome residents who purchase poinsettias, JSL can then buy all the items each school needs.
“It’s a really important fundraiser for us,” Otwell said. “What we don’t use toward school supplies will go to our community partners for that year.”
Each year local organizations apply for JSL’s community partnership program and receive funding and volunteer assistance for that year. In the past, those organizations have included nonprofits such as Brighter Birthdays, the Open Door Home, Cancer Navigators and the Ruth & Naomi Project.
Otwell said Rome residents don’t just buy the beautiful plants for their own homes. They often buy them as gifts for friends and relatives, or do donate to nursing homes, hospitals and churches.
Poinsettias start at $11 for 6-inch plants, medium ones (8 inches) are $17 and the largest (10 inches) are $22. Those wishing to order have until Nov. 9 to do so. Poinsettias can be ordered online at www.jslofrome.com or from a JSL representative.
Once ordered, poinsettias can be picked up at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free local delivery is available for orders over $150 and all orders are 50% tax deductible.