On Tuesday morning, staff at PAWS found an open box in front of the shelter.
Someone had abandoned a mama cat and three tiny kittens.
As if this wasn’t bad enough, the cat room at PAWS is completely full. They simply cannot accept any additional cats and kittens. And they need help in finding homes for the ones they do have.
Floyd County Commissioner Allison Watters had seen a social media post about the kittens and contacted PAWS rescue and adoption coordinator Rebecca Pollak about them. They still needed somewhere to go so Watters decided to foster them.
“I thought we’re good at fostering kittens,” she said of her girls. “There are rescues interested in the kittens but they need to get healthier and a little bigger before they can go to the rescues so we can help them.”
Watters said most likely the feline family will stay with her own family for a few weeks until they can go to a rescue. She said fostering gives the kittens a place to stay, it gets them healthier and it socializes them. So for this one furry family, at least, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
But there are now too many cats and kittens at PAWS and at other local animal welfare organizations. They need the community’s help.
Rebecca Pollak, rescue coordinator with PAWS, said unfortunately animals being abandoned at PAWS prior to opening hours is not uncommon. And it’s also illegal.
“Right now we’re doing our best to take in as much as we can from the community,” but we have so many,” she said. “Last month we sent over 100 animals to rescue. And we’re still full.”
What would help, she said, is for members of the community to foster.
“It’s an easy inexpensive way to help by taking a kitten in to our home temporarily,” Pollak said. “We’d supply food and litter and a crate if need be. That would open potential kennel space.”
Since the shelter sometimes gets sick or injured animals, it’s important that adoptable animals are fostered away from the shelter so they remain healthy and ready for adoption.
Pollak said another way of helping is for individuals and businesses to sponsor. It costs quite a bit of money to send animals to rescue, she said. They have to be altered and fully vetted at PAWS’ expense. Sponsorships would help cover the costs of vetting and transporting many of those animals.
“We could send more to rescue if we had more financial resources,” she said.
To adopt or foster and animal from PAWS or to sponsor, call the shelter at 706-236-4537 or email pollakr@floydcountyga.org.
“If there’s a birthday or anniversary coming up, a lot of people have sponsored medical care in a loved one’s name,” she said. “That goes directly toward getting animals out of our shelter.”
Kristy LaRue with Floyd Felines, says what she’s seeing a lot of is people moving away from their homes and simply leaving their animals behind.
“With us being donation funded, we’re taking in animals who we have no donations for,” she said. “We’re trying to help the most dire cirucmstances such as pregnant mamas so their kittens aren’t born outside in the rain.”
LaRue said she’s also seeing a lot of general neglect of cats.
But there are ways Rome community residents can help, she said.
“One of the best ways to help is simply by caring for cats you find that might be strays or that were abandoned,” she said. “If you have the resources to feed a cat and get it fixed, that’s a huge help. Because then that cat doesn’t end up here or at PAWS.
If you see a cat is sick or left out, take care of it, she said. Many people just assume the shelter or Floyd Felines can care for the cat but those places are already overwhelmed.
LaRue she and other animal welfare workers don’t get a break because it’s always “kitten season.” Floyd Felines took in 25 cats on Wednesday alone and currently have about 6 litters as well as pregnant cat to care for. They’re simply overwhelmed.
Foster and adoptions help and monetary donations are greatly appreciated. Any money donated to Floyd Felines goes directly to veterinary bills and transporting animals to rescue.
Those wishing to donate or volunteer can search “Floyd Felines” on Facebook. LaRue said Floyd Felines goes through about $1,000 each week in food and litter alone.
Rome residents are also need to volunteer to trap cats so they can be fixed and then released back into the community. That way, they’ll live out the rest of their lives without reproduced and adding to the stray population.
An important thing community members can do help alleviate pet overpopulation in Floyd County is to spay and neuter their pets.
“That would prevent so many puppies and kittens from having a terrible future,” Pollak said. “Many are left on the side of the road or in the woods because people can’t or won’t care for them.”
There is help available with the expense of spaying and neutering through a a local animal welfare organization. They can be found on Facebook by searching “Claws for Paws.”