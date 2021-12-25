Since 1993, Angel Express Network has given back to the community at Christmastime. The nonprofit, run by executive director Janet Baltzer, is known for distributing toys and gifts to needy children across the community and beyond.
But as if that isn’t enough, Angel Express serves in another way that may not be as visible.
The organization puts hands to work that might otherwise not be given a chance to feel useful, to feel needed. Angel Express has taken 20 clients from Floyd Training Center, adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and given them purpose.
For 20 years, Baltzer and Angel Express have called upon Floyd Training Center for volunteers at Christmastime to help with everything that goes into getting toys and gifts to hundreds of needy children.
This year the volunteers helped make 110 Christmas cards, ornaments and gift bags for the local chapters of the Birdwell Foundation for PTSD. The foundation provides support, comfort and resources to veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD and empowering others to aid those afflicted with PTSD.
“This foundation serves military and first responders suffering from PTSD with a variety of programs including suicide prevention, substance abuse, depression and anger management,” Baltzer said. “They have twice weekly support meetings. Birdwell serves 600 clients in our area and hopes to organize a Rome chapter as well.”
She said 20 Floyd Training Center volunteers of all abilities decorated and assembled for distribution this Christmas by Angel Express: 40 toiletry bags for Highland Rivers Women’s Outreach, 50 bags for Highland Rivers Peer Support for mentally ill adults, and 80 stocking stuffer bags for Tallatoona Headstart.
Baltzer made weekly visits to the Floyd Training Center so its clients could help with Angel Express projects but also so they could develop skills.
“The Covid virus lockdown forced us into a year of reflection and canceled events, but we were still able to provide volunteer opportunities for a very special group of Romans, and to provide assistance for about 365 people this Christmas,” she said. “In August we also lost use of our generously donated Community Service Center building in west Rome which had been sold. So since September I have been traveling weekly to Floyd Training Center which helps clients develop skills for greater self sufficiency for themselves in their community. They have been volunteers for Angel Express for over 20 years.”
The volunteers have been making Christmas cards and envelopes decorated with stickers, and foam Christmas ornaments to go with socks and toiletries in gift bags for local chapters of the Birdwell Foundation for PTSD. The items were delivered to the Cartersville Chapter’s meeting recently.
“As the Georgia Executive Director for The Birdwell Foundation, and on behalf of our 450 plus veterans, first responders and family members, I would like to express our profound appreciation for the incredible gift bags, Christmas cards, ornaments and note books donated to us by Angel Express, Inc. of Silver Creek,” Gary Conley wrote to Baltzer after the donation. “The Angel Express, Inc. clients dedication, time and professional efforts in preparing these gifts are remarkable. We all sincerely appreciate this thoughtfulness of such a phenomenal organization.”
Angel Express and its various programs not only help make Christmas a special time for area children who might not otherwise have a good Christmas, but through its work with Floyd Training Center, also affords disabled adults the opportunity to work and feel useful and to develop important skills.
“The individuals at Floyd Training Center truly enjoy helping and giving back to their community,” FTC Executive Director Jacob Allmon told Baltzer.”They have had a great time working with Angel Express on many different projects this fall and winter.”