Each year, right at the start of the new year, a very special event takes place at the Rome Civic Center.
Dozens of families from Rome’s Latino community are invited to a celebration at which clothes, toys and food are distributed and enjoyed.
The event was launched years ago when Angel Express Inc. founder and director Janet Baltzer served as a charter member of the Floyd County Human Relations Commission in 1995 with Latino community leader Jorge Romero.
Romero helped Baltzer make the connections she needed to fulfill a longtime desire to do something special for Rome’s Latino children.
The first Fiesta became an annual party. The Feast of the Epiphany is celebrated around the world as the day the three Wise Men visited the baby Jesus which is also the twelfth day of Christmas.
In some Latin American countries, this is known as the Fiesta de Los Reyes Magos.
For 26 years, Angel Express, Inc., a local all-volunteer, independent, non-profit organization, has hosted an event for Rome’s Latino population to honor this tradition.
Thanks to the covid pandemic, the event was sidelined for the past couple years. But it made a grand return this year.
The Jan. 7 event was enjoyed by 125 Latino people of all ages at the Rome Civic Center. The guests were families in need invited by family advocates at several Rome City and Floyd County schools and the Tallatoona Headstart Center.
“The primary focus of this year’s event was the distribution of hundreds of items of clothes, toys, and food sprinkled with the excitement of games, craft activities, and a full homemade Hispanic hot meal,” Baltzer said. “Favorite games were musical chairs, face painting, hula hoop contests, and bashing piñatas. The arts and crafts tables have been managed for many years by several retired Rome school teachers from Alpha Delta Kappa.”
Angel Express volunteers organized 12 eight-foot tables piled with donated clothes, and four more tables of toys, plus 100 stuffed animals, and 75 children’s books, all collected by Cathy Bruce, “Chief Donations Officer” for Angel Express.
Bulging bags were gleefully collected by the mothers and children while the dads enjoyed taking it all in.
Centerpieces for the guest tables were formed with party beads and decorated recycled jars filled with candy which have become a major project for the event. The candy jar project was started for the Fiesta over 20 years ago by Rep. Katie Dempsey with her Sunday School class at Rome First United Methodist Church. Jane Studard continues the tradition by collecting the jars and candy.
“I really appreciate Angel Express doing this for the community every year,” Dempsey said of the event.
For this year’s event, a large amount of candy was donated by members of First United Methodist Church and residents of The Spires at Berry College. The 98 jars were filled and decorated by eight challenged adults from Elevation House.
Nohemi Cook, a native of Mexico, is the family advocate at Tallatoona Headstart Center who invited 10 families who attended. This is her first experience with the Fiesta. She secured the majority of the food donations from El Zarape, La Mexicana, Las Palmas Riverside, Morelos, Quetzal Latino Supermarket, and Vallarta Taqueria. Kroger and Panera donated desserts and bread.
“I am so impressed with the support of the Latino community for the Fiesta with their response of donations, and that so many people attended,” Cook said. “We really wanted to make a difference to these families.”
Baltzer, the founder and organizer was thankful for all the support she and the event have received from various individuals, businesses and groups across the community.
“We could not have pulled this off without every single one of our small group of volunteers who put their whole hearts into this event, and the generosity of the Rome merchants and individuals who provided a boost to 30 deserving families,” she said.