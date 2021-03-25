The Family Resource Center announces its inaugural fundraising concert, “An Evening with Scott Thompson, Songs I Wrote and Songs I Wish I Wrote,” on Saturday, May 8 at 6 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Special Events Pavilion.
Organizers say the outdoor concert promises to be one of the most entertaining and enjoyable events of the spring featuring local singer/songwriter Scott Thompson as the headliner and two up-and-coming songwriters showcasing their songs in the opening act.
All proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, a child abuse prevention agency serving Rome/Floyd County families since 1991.
“An Evening with Scott Thompson is new to our event line-up”, said Kelly Sanker, Vice President of the Family Resource Center Board and one of the event’s organizers. “Demand for our services is up and during this high stress time our services are needed more than ever.”
“We are excited to provide a live and in-person event that is more intimate in scale and that includes one of our favorite musicians,” said co-host Julie Blanton Smith. “I’m so glad that we can support an agency that makes a difference to overwhelmed families.”
Guests will be seated in pre-assigned 8x8 boxes under a covered but open air pavilion (maximum 4 people per box). Masks are required outside of assigned seating. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.
Ticket options range from $150 (standard space for four; guests bring their own lawn chairs) to $500 (front row seating that provides a table and seating for four). Boxed meals are available for purchase from The Season Events (no outside food or beverage permitted). A cash bar is available with one free drink ticket per person included in ticket price.
Meals and event tickets can be purchased online at https://www.givesignup.org/TicketEvent/AnEveningwithScottThompson