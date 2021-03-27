Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.