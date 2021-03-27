For the second year in a row, April Lucas is putting out lots of big, brightly decorated Easter eggs in her front yard for a very specific reason.
Kids need to be able to see them when they’re out “hunting.”
April has once again organized a drive-thru egg hunt in her neighborhood and it’s scheduled for April 3 and 4.
Last year when pandemic restrictions didn’t allow families to gather together for the traditional Easter egg hunts, April didn’t want the kids to miss out so she offered the next best thing — a chance for them to hunt eggs from the safety of the street as they drove by.
And the best part is, anyone in the community is welcome to hunt.
But what exactly is a drive-thru egg hunt?
Lucas and several of her neighbors in Ridgewood Estates in Silver Creek will be putting out colorful paper eggs in their front yards and windows on April 3 and 4.
People from all over the community can ask for an emailed list of all participating houses and the number of eggs at each house. As families drive through the neighborhood, kids can use the list to try to find the number of eggs hidden in each front yard without leaving the safety of their car. It’s sort of a scavenger hunt.
The hunt will start at 11 a.m. and goes until dark. Visitors can drive through at their convenience.
“Because we don’t want to encourage people interacting, we decided this would be the best way for kids to hunt for eggs,” April said. “Eggs will be hidden in the yard, in trees and in windows and everything will be visible from the street.”
April works in Polk County and said she got the idea for the hunt last year from the Polk County Chamber doing something similar. She messaged neighbors through Facebook and the Next Door app and was pleasantly surprised by the positive response she got.
Last year more than 20 houses participated in the event, with kids searching for more than 170 eggs.
So far this year, 23 houses have agreed to participate, April said.
Anyone in the community is welcome to drive-thru and hunt eggs.
Those wanting a list of the participating houses with the number of eggs to find, can email AprilKLucas17@gmail.com. Homeowners in the Ridgewood Estates neighborhood can also email April to be added to the list of participating houses.