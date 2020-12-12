With over 100 varieties of apples grown in the United States, there is at least one variety for everyone. Apples range from super sweet to very tart. Some apples, such as Jonagold and Pink Lady, are great for salads or for just eating fresh. When baking a tart or cake, Honeycrisp and Braeburn are excellent choices. Fuji and Braeburn are perfect for baking or stewing, and Granny Smith is a top choice when baking an apple pie or crisp. Best of all, apples contain fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin C, so they are a healthy choice when looking for a quick snack. This season, if you are looking for apples to use in your apple bread or cake recipes, I suggest the Honeycrisp variety. It has the perfect balance of sweet and tart, maintains its sweetness after it’s cooked, stays crisp, and is very juicy.
Apple Dumplings
8 oz. can crescent rolls
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and cut into 8 wedges
1 stick butter
¾ cup light brown sugar
½ tsp. vanilla
½ tsp. cinnamon
¾ cup Mountain Dew
Flour for dusting
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On floured surface, unfold the rolls. Place an apple wedge on the wide end piece of the dough and roll up; place the dumplings in a lightly greased 8-inch square baking dish. In a saucepan, melt the butter with the sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon over medium heat until slightly thickened. Pour the mixture over the dumplings. Pour the Mountain Dew around the edges of the pan and between the rolls. Cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes; remove the foil and bake for 15 more minutes.
Twix Apple Salad
10 oz. Cool Whip
3.4 oz. package instant vanilla pudding
½ cup milk
4 Granny Smith apples, unpeeled and chopped
8 oz. can crushed pineapple, undrained
¾ cup mini marshmallows
4 Twix candy bars (8 single bars), chopped into bite-sized pieces
Caramel sauce, optional
Whisk together vanilla pudding mix and milk. Fold in whipped topping until completely combined.
Reserve about 6 of the Twix pieces for garnish. Fold apples, remaining Twix pieces, pineapple and marshmallows gently into the pudding mixture.
Refrigerate for 2 hours. Drizzle with caramel sauce and remaining Twix pieces before serving.
Apple Oatmeal Cookies
¾ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup butter, softened
2 cups rolled oats
2 tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. salt
½ cup finely chopped pecans (or walnuts)
2 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ tsp. baking soda
1 medium apple, peeled and finely diced
½ cup powdered sugar
1 Tbsp. milk
Preheat oven to 375. Mix together brown sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract. Mix in the rest of the ingredients, except for powdered sugar and milk. Stir until well blended. Drop on cookie sheet, about 2 ¼ inch balls, and bake 10-12 minutes.
For the icing, mix powdered sugar and milk in small bowl and drizzle over slightly cooled cookies. Makes about 32 cookies.