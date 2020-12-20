More than 540,000 Georgians are providing care to family members or friends with dementia and the holiday season can be challenging for them.
And the COVID-19 crisis is adding even more complexities to the mix, according to the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter.
"While Alzheimer’s and dementia does not increase the risk of COVID-19, dementia-related behaviors, increased age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia, may increase risk," the nonprofit noted last week in a release.
To help families navigate these challenges and provide a meaningful and enjoyable holiday season, the association is offering planning tips:
* Consider smaller gatherings this year. If possible, opt for large, open settings that allow for social distancing.
* Focus on what is enjoyable for the person living with Alzheimer’s. If they get overwhelmed in large groups, a small quiet gathering may be preferable. If evening confusion and agitation are a problem, turn your holiday dinner into a lunch or brunch.
* Keep it simple. Consider a celebration where the person is most comfortable. Instead of potluck-style gatherings, encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and members of their household only.
* Connect virtually. Schedule a FaceTime, Skype or Zoom call with your loved one and invite other family members to participate. Take it to the next level with a holiday activity such as baking cookies, exchanging gifts or singing favorite holiday songs.
* Prepare your loved one's favorite holiday meal or dessert. If you are unable to share the meal in-person, drop it off or have it delivered.
* Go for a holiday stroll. If an extended indoor holiday celebration seems ill-advised, consider gathering immediate family for a neighborhood walk to soak in the season.
The Alzheimer’s Association has additional guidance at alz.org/covid19help. For more information, visit alz.org/georgia or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.