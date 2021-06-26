After a couple years of creating incredible desserts and dishes for friends, family and customers, Coosa resident Jordan Earwood is ready to take her business — Almost Homemade — to the next level.
The 24-year-old mother of two posts photos of colorful and mouth-watering desserts to her business’s social media page on a regular basis, growing her customer base and with each click and comment.
No longer able to work out of her home, Jordan has decided to bring her creations to the masses. But it’ll take a little help to make her dream a reality.
“I really got into cooking and baking when I was 11 or 12,” said Jordan, who was a student at Coosa High School as well as Georgia Northwestern Technical College. “I didn’t take a real interest in baking till I was about 13. My grandmothers would babysit us and I would spend a lot of time in the kitchen just learning from them.”
That’s where she developed her passion for creating dishes and desserts from scratch, taking pride in making sure each element of a dish was made with love for those who would later enjoy it.
In 2019 she created a Facebook page called Almost Homemade which initially was just a place where she could share recipes and videos and to sell copies of her cookbook.
“I was just baking for family at that time,” she said. “Then someone asked me to make them a cheesecake and that led to selling anything someone asked me to make. I make everything from scratch.”
Since that time, Jordan has been taking orders for everything from cupcakes, pies, red velvet cakes and her famous cheesecake to low country boil, kabobs and everything in between. And she did it all out of her home.
“I basically just make whatever people want me to make for them,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a special occasion. Sometimes I just do meal prep for people who can’t or don’t want to prepare their own meals. I think people like that I make everything from scratch and I really don’t like using other people’s recipes. I enjoy coming up with my own and practicing and making it perfect before it goes to someone’s home.”
Jordan’s in the kitchen every day cooking and baking. On the weekends she typically has an order for about seven cakes. She makes supper and lunch for several customers as well.
“I honestly have no idea how I manage to do all this on my own,” she said.
But these are people’s families that are enjoying the meals and desserts I make,” she said. “I take that very seriously.”
But with the help of social media, her business has taken off and it’s just her doing all the work. So she and husband Cameron needed to move Almost Homemade out of their home kitchen and into a new space.
“We went and bought a food trailer and we’re actually almost ready to launch it as the place where I make and sell all my desserts and dishes,” she said.
But there’s a catch. The trailer needs more work and more appliances to be fully functional as a kitchen able to keep up with the demands of all Jordan’s customers. She wants to make it easier on customers so they don’t have to drive to her home to pick up food. And the truck would give her more of a presence in the community.
Jordan’s mom created a GoFundMe to help Jordan and her family offset the cost of starting up a food truck business and outfitting the trailer with all the appliances she needs.
“As many of you already know my Daughter Jordan Earwood has had a dream of owning a her own bakery for many years now,” her mom writes on the GoFundMe page. “She was recently told she can no longer bake in her home so she had to stop baking and with that put her dream on hold. She and her husband Cameron are trying to purchase a mobile bakery/food truck. The cost is high and though they have saved a lot to achieve this dream it will take more. If you can support my baby girl financially or through prayer we would be so grateful. She isn’t one to ask for anything so mama will do it for her. To know Jordan is to love her and I want to see her dream become reality. She has was it takes and I believe in her whole heartedly.”
Those in the community who’d like to help Jordan’s dream can donate at GoFundMe.com and searching “Almost Homemade.”
You can also find the business on Facebook.
Jordan, who’s also a praise team leader at her church, The Rock of Rome, said she’d like to have the food truck operational by August, and with the help of social media she’ll be able to tell customers where she is on any day of the week and what the menu for that day is.
“This is just something I’ve always loved to do,” she said of her passion for cooking and baking. “I love being able to bring joy to people in such a unique way. Not everyone can bake a cake that’s completely handmade. I’m blessed with the ability to do that and it’s so wonderful knowing I’m putting a smile on people’s faces through food and desserts.”