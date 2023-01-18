"It's All in the Details" is a presentation at the Savoy Automobile Museum on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. The presentation and discussion will offer insight into preparing a car for exhibition including washing and detailing.
If you've ever wondered what it takes to get classic cars looking their absolute best for display, then you're in luck.
The Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville is presenting "It's All in the Details!" its first program of 2023.
The public is invited to watch and learn as members of the museum's curatorial department walk through the step-by-step process of preparing a car for display at Savoy.
The presentation will take place on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. Collection Manager Eric Clarke will lead the discussion with insight from other staff members and volunteers.
From top to bottom and inside to out, Clarke will share his secrets for anyone who is simply interested in the process or who need tips on getting their own classic cars ready for the upcoming car show season.
Included in the discussion will be tips for washing and detailing the exterior of a vehicle. Clarke will highlight the steps to detailing the interior and briefly touch on the process of paint correction.
Visitors will get the chance to learn about the various products used at the museum, and will also be able to purchase those products at the Savoy Store.
"It’s All in the Details" is a complimentary program for members of Savoy and is included with the cost of admission for the general public. For non-member adults, admission is $15, for children ages 3 - 12 it is $5, and complimentary for ages 2 and under. Savoy is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville.