It's all in the details

"It's All in the Details" is a presentation at the Savoy Automobile Museum on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. The presentation and discussion will offer insight into preparing a car for exhibition including washing and detailing.

 Savoy Automobile Museum
