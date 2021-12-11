At the early 20th century Fairview Colored School, a child’s wish for Christmas would seem very humble to most of us today.
Due to the limited resources of many families, children learned early what it meant to choose one gift that he or she wanted most. Through an expectant smile you could hear them say “All I want for Christmas is...” Top on the list would have been a new pair of shoes to wear to school, something store bought to dress up in for church; and Christmas morning could have been extra special with the brightness of a brand new toy. Any wish granted made every Christmas the best one ever.
The Fairview School has a big smile on its face this Christmas too. Despite the difficulties of the times, perseverance has led to our receiving a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for a Historic Site Master Plan. This comprehensive business plan covering everything from operations to long term development will assure Fairview’s sustainability into the future. Taht’s just one reason to smile.
If you could ask the Fairview School to name another very needed gift this year, we’re certain that the answer would be, “All I want for Christmas is to be wrapped in porches, ramps and walkways.”
As we clear the hurdle of significant price increases for materials, we need your help to raise an additional $52K of this $76K Accessibility Project to obtain our Certificate of Occupancy. Please add the Fairview School to your “giving list” this year.
A most generous lead gift of $5K, $15K in grant funding and $4K in cash are already in hand. Your support and the continued recognition of Fairview’s impact and importance by regional and national organizations are encouraging.
A special plaque recognizing all donors will be placed on the front porch by level of giving. Your tax-deductible contribution can be made by mailing your check to The Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corporation, 3 Central Plaza, Box 147, Rome Ga. 30161, or visiting our website at www.fairviewbrown.org and clicking on the “Donate” button. Thank you for your support.
Fairview-E. S. Brown Alumni also announce the sale of a limited edition of a pure crystal ornament in remembrance of our 1924 historic School. We appreciate your support as we continue with the restoration of our Fairview campus. You may order an ornament from our website, at www.fairviewbrown.org for the price of $22. Pick your order up at the Rome History Museum on Wednesday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 18. Questions may be referred to Mary Montgomery at mmontgo6@aol.com.
Have a wonderful and safe holiday season,
Joyce Perdue-Smith,
Chairman