The skies over Rome will be filled with the sounds of a myriad of aircraft this weekend when the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show returns to Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
One of the highlights of this year's event will be the U.S. Air Force ACC A-10 Thunderbolt, a mechanical beast known as the “Warthog.”
The A-10 Demonstration Team is part of the 355th Wing based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson, Arizona. The First A-10 took off in 1972 from what was then the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base in South Carolina. The first production aircraft were later delivered to Davis-Monthan in 1975. And full production by Fairchild Republic Co. began in 1976 at Hagerstown, Maryland.
WONG 2022 also will feature additional military and civilian air show acts including a special element, the inaugural AirShow Racing Series. The ARS offers a unique approach utilizing two racing lanes with inflatable pylons spaced approximately 600 feet apart to define the three-dimensional track for multiple heats of match-racing competition. With a pace plane in the lead, a pair of competing aircraft will approach the 4,000-foot-long course, descending below 75 feet to navigate the slalom layout. At the end of the first run, the aircraft will quickly execute a half-Cuban aerobatic maneuver turning 180 degrees to re-center over the race line for a second slalom pass. The planes will then reverse course one more time for the final sprint to the finish line located at the center of the crowd line.
For a full list of performers, activities, and ticket options, airshow fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.
A variety of ticket options will be offered for the 10th anniversary of WONG. Aviation enthusiasts can purchase advance-only premium patio club, box seating, and general admission tickets for traditional seating options. There also will be vehicle access to a drive-in, tailgate-style parking section with prime air show viewing opportunities. A four-pack of tickets for $79 is a new option for the 2022 show offering great value for the family or group of friends.
Tickets for the Air Show are now available at www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com/guest-information/ticket-options. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance as no tickets will be sold on the day of the air show performances. For additional show information, follow the air show’s Facebook page or visit the Wings Over North Georgia website at www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.