The skies over Rome will be roaring Oct. 24-25 when the Wings Over north Georgia Air Show returns to Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
The event is headlined by the the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Jet Team as well as the F-16 Viper, A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster II and C-130H3 Hercules Demo Teams including 15+ world-class military and civilian performers flying each day.
This year’s format will be a drive-in. Carload Parking Tickets must be purchased online in advance at https://www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com/. No tickets will be sold at the show.
Visit the web site for latest air show information, performer lineup, premium airport camping and drive-in tailgate parking tickets.
Each vehicle parking ticket provides a (10’ x 20’) vehicle parking spot with a private (10’ x 20’) tailgate viewing area. Oversize Parking Spots (20’ x 50’) are available through the airshow office on request.