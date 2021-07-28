On Thursday, July 22, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” opened to a sold-out crowd at the River Arts District Playhouse.
The show, a musical tribute to Fats Waller, featured a cast of Rome, Atlanta and Summerville actors — Carle Atwater, Zavion Pollard, Don Sherow, Chasity Brunache, Kenny Zenobia and Beth McCain.
Set in Harlem, the epicenter of black culture in the 1920s and 30s, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” takes place during the revival of music, poetry, art, dance, literature and politics known as the Harlem Renaissance. Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, organist, composer, violinist, singer and comedic entertainer. He and his band were right in the middle of it keeping the “joint jumpin’.”
The show will have a special performance on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Summerville Jazzfest held on East Washington Street in Summerville. The festival begins at 3 p.m. with food, art and music, all culminating in an 8 p.m. performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at Summerville’s open air venue located at 37 East Washington Street.
Currently, shows at the RAD Playhouse are sold out. But area residents are encouraged to check out their website at www.therad.biz to see if tickets have been released.
Tickets for the Summerville show can be purchased on the website. Tables are available at various rates. General admission seating is $30.