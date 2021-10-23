Sometimes you just need to try something new. If you tired of the same old, same old and want something different to serve guests or for just a family night at home, this dinner menu offers some variety and a few unique ingredients, too. For this dinner menu, prepare the entrée of your choice, and for side dishes, add your favorite vegetables or a fresh salad. Use tapioca flour, which is naturally gluten-free, to make light and airy muffins. For a seasonal dessert, s’mores cake is a fun rendition of everyone’s favorite campfire treat.
Shrimp and Grits
Use frozen cooked shrimp and this dish will be ready within minutes.
1 cup quick-cooking grits
1 cup heavy cream
3 cups water
¼ cup butter
1 ½ lbs. medium shrimp, cooked (and thawed, if frozen)
2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ tsp. onion powder
5-6 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
Chopped fresh parsley
Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
In a large saucepan, bring the cream, water, butter, and salt to a boil. Reduce heat and whisk in the grits. Cook over low heat, whisking often, for 7-10 minutes until smooth. Pour the lemon juice over the shrimp and add to the pot. Stir in the garlic, cheese, onion powder, and pepper to taste. Cook for at least 2-3 minutes, until shrimp is cooked and heated through. Garnish with the chopped bacon and fresh parsley.
Classic Pot Roast
If you don’t want to make this in a slow cooker, sear the roast on all sides then place in a roasting pan, cover with foil, and roast for a few hours on 325-350 degrees.
4-5 lb. chuck roast
1 TBSP. canola oil
1 onion, diced
1-2 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. coarse black pepper
½ tsp. thyme
1-2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste
2 cups beef broth
2 cups red wine
Coat the bottom of the slow cooker with canola oil. Place the roast and onions in the pot; sprinkle evenly with the salt, pepper, thyme, and minced garlic. In a bowl, whisk together the tomato paste, beef broth, and red wine; pour over the chuck roast. Cover and cook and low for eight hours.
Brazilian Cheesy Bread
There are a few different variations of this gluten-free bread, and this recipe uses two types of cheese for added flavor.
1 ½ cups tapioca flour
1 large egg
¼ cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup milk
½ tsp. salt
½ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
In bowl, stir together the flour, egg, oil, milk, and salt. Use a hand mixer to blend together until smooth. Stir in the cheeses and combine. Pour batter into a well-greased 12-cup muffin tin. Bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, until tops are lightly browned.
Quick and Easy S’more Cake
This cake tastes best when eaten on the same day it’s made.
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
½ cup cocoa powder
¼ tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. salt
¼ cup vegetable oil
¾ cup milk
1 and ¼ tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 large egg
1 (7 oz.) jar marshmallow creme
1 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 9 graham crackers)
In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the vegetable oil, milk, and vanilla extract. On low speed, beat with a hand mixer until combined. Add the egg and beat for 2 minutes. Spread the batter into a well-greased 9-inch cake pan or can use an 8-inch square baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 8-10 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan. While the cake is warm, spread the marshmallow crème over the top and sprinkle with the crushed graham crackers.