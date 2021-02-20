From the moment our babies starts to crawl, the world is a magical place filled with new adventures and discoveries. We want to create an environment where kids have the freedom to explore and discover and have fun. That means taking a few precautions around the house to minimize the risk of serious
One place to start is by checking out your window situation, and this is a great time to do it. The National Safety Council has designated the first week in April as Window Safety Week. Here are a few things to think about so those expeditions around the house continue to be fun and safe.
INSTALL WINDOW GUARDS AND STOPS.
Screens are meant to keep bugs out, not children in. Properly installed window guards prevent unintentional window falls. For windows above the first floor, include an emergency release device in case of fire. Window stops are also a great idea. They allows fresh air and a cross breeze and still ensure windows can’t open wide enough for kids to fall out.
OPEN WINDOW FROM THE TOP AND CLOSE AFTER USE.
If you have windows that can open from both top and bottom, make a habit of opening just the top to prevent accidental falls. Keep in mind that as kids grow, they may have enough strength, dexterity and curiosity to open the bottom so try to keep windows locked and closed when they are not being used.
KEEP KIDS FROM CLIMBINE NEAR WINDOWS.
For your crawlers and clumbers , move chairs, cribs and other furniture away from windows to help prevent window falls.